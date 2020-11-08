Justin, Hailey Bieber, claims quarantine helped them ‘work on’ marriage woes

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been utilizing their time in quarantine to “work on” their marriage, and with this new found sense of closeness working to shift the gears of their relationship, they learned to ‘enjoy’ time at home in a much more deeper way.

Despite Covid-19's initial impact on Justin's tour plans, the singer was able to regain a sense of control through his newfound Christian faith.

Justin even discussed this shift in perspective during his 30-minute documentary titled, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter and was quoted saying, “You know, I either was going to sit around and mope about it and be depressed, or use that time to say, ‘You know what? This is not the plan, but I can work on this in my life. Let me work on my relationship with my wife.’”

“You know, her and I have really big lives. And Hailey’s such a driven person. I’m such a driven person. So it allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was actually really a beautiful thing. … Hailey really empowers me and enables me to feel. Like, ‘Justin, I love you for you.”

“You are enough. And that enables me to go into my work space and be confident and feel like I’m enough. And I think we’re just learning how to navigate the relationship. I mean, we’re now two years in.”

Bieber concluded by saying, “Quarantine forced you and I to address some things head on. The more time you spend with somebody, the more you learn about each other. And quarantine especially, all you have is time with each other. It’s so hard to show your weakness, but acknowledging your weakness allows you to grow.”