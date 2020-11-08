close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2020

Joe Biden wins US presidency: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus and more stars react

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 08, 2020
Joe Biden has emerged victorious over Donald Trump, becoming the 46th President of the United States

After a wait of more than three days since the polling day on November 3, the official results of US election 2020 are finally in. 

Democrats' Joe Biden has emerged victorious over Donald Trump, becoming the 46th President of the United States. 

Upon the official announcement, a number of Hollywood stars, including Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and more, took to social media to congratulate the winners, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. 

Take a look  at how the stars are reacting

!!!!!!!!!

️ #wedidit #stevekornacki #letthehealingbegin

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on



