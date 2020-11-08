Celebs rejoice as Kamala Harris becomes first female Vice President in US history

Lady Gaga, Michele Obama and Malala Yousfzai all outpoured joy on Kamala Harris's historic win

A plethora of Hollywood stars have come together to show massive respect and suppport to Kamala Harris who just made history with her revolutionary win in US election 2020.



Harris is now the first female Vice President of the United States of America and celebrities are coming forth to pay their respective tributes on the groundbreaking occasion.

Amongst them are Lady Gaga, Michele Obama and Malala Yousafzai who outpoured joy on Harris's historic win.

Here's what they had to say:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: "Madam Vice President" is no longer a fictional character... Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?"

Malala Yousafzai: "Congratulations Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!"



Lady Gaga: "@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House."



Michele Obama:"I'm beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it."

Porsha Williams: "It's [sic] new day!!!!!! Let's go @kamalaharris !! Let's keep this same energy for our Senate Race Runoffs!!! Let's get #Warnock & #Ossoff in office this January."



Harris is also the first Black person and South Asian American to become the Vice President in US history.