Sat Nov 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2020

Bella Hadid expresses love for Palestine as she wishes her father on his birthday

Bella Hadid on Friday shared multiple throwback pictures with her father Mohammed Hadid who celebrated his  72nd birthday.

The pictures shared by the supermodel to her Instagram stories were accompanied by  love-filled captions as she paid tribute to her dad.

One of her Insta stories was about the origin of their family which migrated from Palestine.

Referring to her father's Palestinian roots, she said they will "forever be intertwined within our family line", adding that "It's my favorite part about us."

"I love learning how to cook Palestinian food with you. Thank you for teaching me about our culture. I love Palestine and you so much.

Your roots will forever be intertwined within our family line. It's my favorite part about us.

I love learning how to cook Palestinian food with you. Thank you for teaching me about our culture. I love Palestine and you so much.

Your roots will forever be intertwined within our family line. It's my favorite part about us."

Below is the collection of Bella's Instagram stories dedicated to her father Mohamed Hadid:






