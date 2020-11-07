Duchess Camila’s family worries for Prince Charles ascension to the throne

Duchess Camilla is a polarizing personality within the UK and while the British public has accepted her as Prince Charles’s wife, what they refuse to fathom is her as the future Queen consort.



As a result of this, her entire family worries for her safety and are concerned over how the Duchess will escape public backlash when Prince Charles is crowned king.

According to Express UK there is one member of her family who worries about her safety the most and according to the author of the book, The Duchess Junor, “At least one member of her family doesn’t want her to become queen for fear of a backlash.”

They claimed, “I think it would be better for [Camilla] if she became princess consort. I do so want her to be alright and I do worry that she won’t be. How is she going to be judged? That’s the thing I feel fearful about.”

Not only that, “Between Diana and [Queen Elizabeth] is a hard place to be. People might go a bit wild. The queen who’s been in our lives forever, the worship of Diana, and suddenly Queen Camilla. It’s going to be such a shake-up. I fear for them both.”

“Friends and family know it is not something she wants — she has said as much. “[Camilla] is in this position because of her love of the man, not because of her desire to be anything more than a support to him. The whole business of his accession is something she dreads and, in her inimitable way, is choosing not to think about.”

This is why the Duchess has a number of preventative measures in place to mitigate this possible future backlash. Per the Daily Star, “The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne.”