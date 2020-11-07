Pakistan's Khushdil Shah plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 3, 2020. Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will be hoping to maintain its dominance over Zimbabwe as the two sides meet today in Rawalpindi for the first T20I.

Zimbabwe have never beaten Pakistan in a T20I, but after a confidence-boosting Super Over win in the final ODI, they will hope to make more impact in the shortest format of the game.



Last time the teams met in Harare in 2018 for a T20I series, Hamilton Masakadza was the Zimbabwe captain and Sarfaraz Ahmed was leading the Pakistan side.

The match will be covered here live.