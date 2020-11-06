'My jan, my life': Maya Ali pens heartfelt tribute for mother on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Maya Ali, sharing a passionate message for her mother on Instagram, said she considers her a "superwoman" and that she aimed at giving her every single moment of peace.
Maya Ali, in an Instagram post on Friday, wrote: "My jan, my life, my strength. I wish I could find the words to write about you Amma (mother). I hope I have been able to be a good daughter."
The actress, in a heartfelt note on Instagram, further paid tribute to her mom, saying that she exists because of her mother and was nothing without her.
"If I have achieved anything in life so far, it’s all just because of your prayers," she said, adding: "I am sorry if I don’t pick up your call when I am at a shoot, I am sorry if I don’t give you proper time as you have sacrificed your life to raise your kids."
Maya Ali regretted that she was unable to give her mother even 1% of what she had done for her.
"Allah app ka saya hum pe hamesha salamat rakhey Ameen. Love you my superwoman," she added.