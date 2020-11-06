'My jan, my life': Maya Ali pens heartfelt tribute for mother on Instagram

Pakistani starlet Maya Ali poses with mother. — Instagram/official_mayaali

Pakistani actress Maya Ali, sharing a passionate message for her mother on Instagram, said she considers her a "superwoman" and that she aimed at giving her every single moment of peace.

Maya Ali, in an Instagram post on Friday, wrote: "My jan, my life, my strength. I wish I could find the words to write about you Amma (mother). I hope I have been able to be a good daughter."

The actress, in a heartfelt note on Instagram, further paid tribute to her mom, saying that she exists because of her mother and was nothing without her.





"If I have achieved anything in life so far, it’s all just because of your prayers," she said, adding: "I am sorry if I don’t pick up your call when I am at a shoot, I am sorry if I don’t give you proper time as you have sacrificed your life to raise your kids."

Maya Ali regretted that she was unable to give her mother even 1% of what she had done for her.

"Allah app ka saya hum pe hamesha salamat rakhey Ameen. Love you my superwoman," she added.