Johnny Depp leaves fans crying as he resigns from his role in 'Fantastic Beasts' after libel case ruling

Johnny Depp left the fans heartbroken with his decision as he resigned from his role in the 'Fantastic Beasts' series after losing his 'wife beater' case.

Depp revealed the news in an Instagram post shared to his 7.4 million followers, who were in stress after the judgement, confirming that he had been asked to resign by bosses at Warner Bros. and had accepted the request.



The Hollywood dashing star wrote: "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."



The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star went on to thank his supporters before confirming that he will be appealing the decision made in court earlier this week.



"The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," he wrote. "My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."



The shocking news comes days after Johnny Depp lost his legal battle against the tabloid following the publication of an article claiming he had assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the actor denied the allegations and had been suing the publication for libel.

The judge in the trial concluded that the "great majority of alleged assaults" on Amber Heard had been 'proved to the civil standard'.

