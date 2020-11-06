Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney amazes fans with another workout video

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney once again left fans awestruck as she shared an amazing workout video, showing off her very trim figure.



The Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant has shared the video on her social media to give fans a major fitness envy.

Sharing the amazing video on her Instagram, the 40-year-old stylist wrote: " No equipment. Just solid abs. @paularyff really ripped me into shape. "

Since her return to social media, mother-of-three Jessica has been very active an sharing several workout videos with her followers



Last month, she filmed herself at the gym with personal trainer Paula Ryff. She also shared a photo of herself doing a boxing workout at the gym days later.

In September, the stylist revealed that she's launching a range of 'affordable flower girl dresses', two years after her daughter performed the role for Meghan

Jessica and her children rose to prominence after the Duchess of Sussex, 39, chose to include them in her bridal party, with Ivy acting as a flower girl, while her sons Brian and John, ten, were page boys.



The post was quickly flooded with support, with Meghan's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin among the first to like the snap.