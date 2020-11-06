close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2020

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber mesmerise fans as they appear together during an outing

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 06, 2020

Kendall Jenner and her pal Hailey Bieber stunned fans as they cut appeared together  in chic outfits  during an outing on Thursday.

The supermodels flaunted their catwalk bona fides in stunning outfits as they were  heading to a West Hollywood cafe.

Hailey, wife of Justin Bieber, loked smashing in a body-fitted top. She paired the look with skimpy bike shorts and white sneakers.

On the other hand,  Kendall also  captured the attention with her  gorgeous look as she sported her cropped blue T-shirt with three-quarter length leggings and slides.

Both the celebrities  rocked face masks to protect themselves against the ongoing pandemic. Hailey Bieber has recently shut down pregnancy rumours.

