Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber mesmerise fans as they appear together during an outing

Kendall Jenner and her pal Hailey Bieber stunned fans as they cut appeared together in chic outfits during an outing on Thursday.

The supermodels flaunted their catwalk bona fides in stunning outfits as they were heading to a West Hollywood cafe.

Hailey, wife of Justin Bieber, loked smashing in a body-fitted top. She paired the look with skimpy bike shorts and white sneakers.



On the other hand, Kendall also captured the attention with her gorgeous look as she sported her cropped blue T-shirt with three-quarter length leggings and slides.



Both the celebrities rocked face masks to protect themselves against the ongoing pandemic. Hailey Bieber has recently shut down pregnancy rumours.