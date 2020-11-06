Queen Elizabeth once hit with eggs in New Zealand: ‘I rather like mine for breakfast'

While on a tour of New Zealand in the past, Queen Elizabeth was bashed with eggs and ‘mooned’ by native Maori warriors as a sign of retaliation and insult.

The past event was detailed in an Amazon Prime documentary titled, The Queen’s Diamond Decades and according to its findings, the Queen was targeted with eggs while walking in between a hoard of 42,000 schoolchildren.

Reportedly, three women were the main culprits who orchestrated this pushback, simply because they opposed the treaty singed by the British Crown and New Zealand’s’ native Maori back in 1840.

According to the documentary, the Queen refused to give any major reaction after being bashed in with raw eggs. “The queen looked down and brushed away the mess, nodding in reply to the duke’s urgent ‘Are you all right?’” No sooner than that did “Detectives in the following truck bundled away two young women wearing white coats.”

While the three women were taken into custody immediately, “Those closest to the queen are sure that a man threw the third egg and then melted into the crowd.”

However, the horror did not end there, for shortly after the Queen reached Napier, native Maori activists flashed their tattooed backsides in a '21 salute' that has historically been meant to be part of an extreme insult according to ancient Maori warrior tradition.

Despite facing such disrespect and downright immodesty however, the Queen retained her stiff British upper lip and later even cracked a joke at her own expense, alj in reference to the past egg beating,

She claimed at the time, “Of course New Zealand has long been renowned for its dairy produce. Though I should say, that I myself prefer my New Zealand eggs for breakfast.”