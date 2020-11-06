Bilawal Bhutto shocked by Nawaz Sharif’s statement about top military leadership

PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto said it was Nawaz Sharif's personal decision to accuse army officials.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said he was shocked when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif named top military leadership in a Pakistan Democratic Moment rally last month, BBC Urdu reported on Friday.



Distancing himself from the PML-N leader’s controversial statement during his Gujranwala speech, Bilawal said that it was Sharif’s personal decision.

The PPP chief also said he is waiting for Nawaz to show some evidence to prove the allegations.

“We avoid such comments during public gatherings. No one person can be held responsible for bringing Imran Khan to power.”

Talking about the demands of the PDM, he said a fact-finding commission should be formed to investigate the role of the establishment during democratic regimes,” Bilawal told BBC Urdu. “The commission should also probe the establishment’s role in the formation of the incumbent government.”

Bhutto also criticised the PTI government for its poor policies which led to rising inflation and economic crisis, he said that the citizens of Pakistan have lost their trust in Imran Khan. “The country is going through a difficult period,” he said, adding that a progressive democratic force was the only way out.



“Even a weakened democracy is much better than dictatorships,” he maintained.



Karachi episode

The PPP chairman said his party’s fight for democracy was three-generation strong. “We are pushing for civilian governance and a strong democracy through democratic channels.

Regarding the “kidnapping” of Sindh Inspector-General Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, the arrest of PML-N leader Capt (retd) Safdar Awan from a Karachi hotel, and breaking of Maryam Nawaz’s room are under-investigation.



He added that there was no further correspondence with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the Karachi incident. “I am confident the investigation will be completed,” he said, demanding those responsible should be identified and punished. “I am patiently waiting to be informed about the inquiry.”



GB Elections

Bilawal termed PM Imran Khan’s promise to make Gilgit-Baltistan a province ahead of the November 15 elections as rigging.

He said the premier and his party cannot be trusted due to their ‘U-turns’.

“Imran Khan breaks all his promise. He promised to make South Punjab a separate province within 100 days of his government,” the PPP leader recalled. “But he didn’t.”

Bilawal said his party will table a constitutional amendment in the Parliament on GB’s provincial status.

PML-N’s response

In response to Bilawal’s comments, PML-N leader and Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson Mohammad Zubair said that the experiences of PPP were different from that of the PML-N.

PDM members serving personal interests

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Bilawal's statement clearly proves that he does not trust Nawaz Sharif.

“These contradictions prove that PDM is nothing but a group of power-hungry politicians, working together to serve their personal interests.”