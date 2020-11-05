The Queen was dubbed ‘higher priority’ during Prince William’s Covid-19 scare: report

Back in April Queen Elizabeth was truly concerned over the health and safety of her grandson, yet was forced to separate, all as a measure to protect her own health and safety during the curtail time.

A source touched upon the palace’s decision to prioritize the Queen’s health during the pandemic and they were even quoted telling Vanity Fair, “The priority was keeping Her Majesty shielded and safe, which was thankfully what happened.”

However, her attention was always diverted towards her grandson despite being moved to Windsor Caslte. “But of course the Queen was worried for Charles and William and relieved that they suffered only minor symptoms.”