Johnny Depp’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ role in jeopardy: ‘we can’t afford more negative publicity’

Johnny Depp’s professional career appears shaken to experts after witnessing the actor's libel case loss against Amber Heard and The Sun.



Previously, the actor suffered significant financial losses upon losing his role in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, all of which occurred due the bad publicity surrounding his case against Amber Heard at the time.

Hence, now with the shoot for Fantastic Beasts 3 under production, there is a chance it could all spill over onto the new franchise, and hinder it from remaining relevant.

According to the international outlet, while movie executives don't intend to boot Depp out of the project, they might consider reducing his presence in the movie as a whole. Per the international outlet, We Got This Covered, the interests of the production are currently the only thing at the forefront of thought.

A source was quoted telling the publication that the studio executives, “can’t exactly afford any more negative publicity for a franchise that already faces an uphill battle to remain relevant."



