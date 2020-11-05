Britney Spears wants her father Jamie to be removed as her sole conservator

American singer Britney Spears has been embroiled in a tedious battle against her conservatorship since a while now.



As per the latest development of the case, the vocal powerhouse has called for a removal of her father Jamie Spears as her sole conservator.

According to TMZ, the singer had since a while been trying to turn him into a co-conservator with a company called Bessemer Service Trust, but is now calling for a complete removal.

The outlet quoted court documents claiming that Britney changed her mind after her manager quit at the end of last month, and without consulting her, Jamie had hired a new one.

The pop icon has now filed court papers that are demanding for Bessemer to become her sole conservator and her father be removed from the picture entirely.

Britney’s conservatorship has been going on since 2007 after she suffered a mental breakdown publicly.