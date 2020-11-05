Lana Del Rey reacts to rumours she voted for Donald Trump in US presidential election

Lana Del Rey admitted taking part in a protest where witches united to hex Donald Trump

Lana Del Rey had a massive outburst when her fans alleged she voted for Trump in presidential election 2020.

An ardent Lana fan wrote, “I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me.”

Responding to the preposterous claim, Lana commented, Go [expletive] yourself."

The fan reacted, "Lana telling me to go [expletive] myself when I have her tattooed on my arm lmfaoooo alright then.”

Lana then said, "Nah read what u wrote [expletive]."

The singer has always been one of Trump's very staunch critics.

In 2017, she admitted taking part in a protest where witches united to hex Trump.