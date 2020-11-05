close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 5, 2020

Lana Del Rey reacts to rumours she voted for Donald Trump in US presidential election

Thu, Nov 05, 2020
Lana Del Rey admitted taking part in a protest where witches united to hex Donald Trump

Lana Del Rey had a massive outburst when her fans alleged she voted for Trump in presidential election 2020. 

An ardent Lana fan wrote, “I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me.”

Responding to the preposterous claim, Lana commented, Go [expletive] yourself."

The fan reacted, "Lana telling me to go [expletive] myself when I have her tattooed on my arm lmfaoooo alright then.”

Lana then said, "Nah read what u wrote [expletive]."

The singer has always been one of Trump's very staunch critics.

In 2017, she admitted taking part in a protest where witches united to hex Trump.

