Amber Heard meets 'ex-boyfriend' after Johnny Depp loses 'wife-beater' case

Amber Heard on Tuesday set tongues wagging with her latest picture that she shared with Brandon McCulloch, a day after a London court ruled that her former husband Johnny Depp is "wife-beater" .

Following her divorce with Depp, reports had linked Amber to musician Brandon after the two were seen together .

Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a picture with Brandon announcing that they had cast their votes in the US presidential election.

The pair wore face masks as coronavirus preventive measures as they posed for a selfie.

In 2016, while citing Brandon's friends, multiple reports said the actress was using him to “rile Johnny up.”

Reacting to the reports, Brandon had cleared the air about his relationship with Amber Heard. "

“I’ve been friends with Amber for 12+ years! We’ve had many lunches and will likely have more,” he had tweeted.

Amber's new picture with Brandon has certainly raised a few eyebrows since it was posted a day after Johnny Depp lost the case.



