Wed Nov 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2020

Amber Heard meets 'ex-boyfriend' after Johnny Depp loses 'wife-beater' case

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 04, 2020

Amber Heard on Tuesday set tongues wagging with her latest picture that she shared with   Brandon McCulloch, a day after  a London court ruled that her former husband Johnny Depp is "wife-beater" .

Following her divorce with Depp, reports had linked Amber to musician Brandon  after the two were seen together . 

Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a picture with Brandon  announcing that they had cast their votes in the US presidential election.

The pair  wore face masks as  coronavirus   preventive measures as they posed for a selfie.

In  2016, while citing Brandon's friends,  multiple reports said the actress was using him  to “rile Johnny up.”

Reacting to the reports, Brandon had cleared the air about his relationship with Amber Heard. "

“I’ve been friends with Amber for 12+ years! We’ve had many lunches and will likely have more,” he had tweeted.

Amber's new picture with Brandon has certainly raised a few  eyebrows   since it was posted a day after Johnny Depp lost the case.


