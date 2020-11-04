Prince Philip ‘lacked the energy’ to intervene while Megxit was hashed out: report

Prince Philip had reportedly lost all of his energy by the time Megxit negotiations were occurring and thus was unable to give his take on the matter, despite having a unique outlook.



Royal biographer Ingrid Seward discussed Prince Philip’s unique position, as well as the state of his health during her interview with Fox News. There she was quoted saying, "At his great age, there was a limit to how involved he wanted to be. At that age, you just don’t have the energy and the drive to interfere too much with your grandchildren’s lives.

“If Prince Philip would have been younger, he would have been more influential. He would have told Harry, ‘Are you sure you know what you’re doing?'Do you know what you’re giving up?’

Seward believes the prince would also have questioned Prince Harry’s motivation and provided him with sound advice regarding the available options.

He would have told the spare, "'You cannot have one foot in the palace and the other foot out. You have to make a decision and I don’t want you to regret it'.”

His input during that crucial time could even have potentially stopped Megxit from ever happening according to Seward. After all, “I think that Philip really understood that Meghan was going to find royal life difficult and he was supportive of her."