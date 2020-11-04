John Legend wants his children to stay ‘involved’ into the government

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been teaching their children the basis of governmental affairs and are making sure they both realize that they have to “participate in their democracy,” even now.

The Grammy award-winning singer shed light on these future plans during his appearance on Joe Biden’s Philadelphia rally.

During his brief time on the stage the father-of-two admitted that he desires for his kids to get involved into their government, just so they can find the existing holes within the system, before its too late.

The singer began his short speech by giving a shoutout to his wife and children, "I want you guys to see my wife is here, and my daughter Luna's here, and my son Miles is here.”

Shortly after they joined their dad on the stage the singer admitted, "We're teaching our young people early that they've got to participate in their democracy. We're here to save democracy," he said. "All of us are here together to save democracy."







