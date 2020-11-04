How Cardi B is coping with the stress of watching 'states turn red' in US election

Cardi B revealed how she is keeping her nerves clam while seeing states turn red

Much like pretty much the entire world, American rapper Cardi B’s eyes too are anxiously glued to the screen.

Turning to her Instagram, the WAP hit maker revealed how she is keeping her nerves clam while seeing states turn red as Republican presidential nominee catches up to his Democratic counterpart Joe Biden.

Posting a video of herself smoking three cigarettes at once, Cardi added the caption: “How these elections got me watching these states turn red.”

She had earlier said in a video: “I voted. It was easy peazy. The hardest part was getting out the [expletive] car. Go vote because … I don’t know it feels good after you vote, you feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear it’s like a weird feeling.”