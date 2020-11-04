Lil Wayne's girlfriend Denise Bidot breaks up after his Trump endorsement

Denise Bidot called it quits on their relationship after she found out about Lil Wayne's support for Trump

American rapper Lil Wayne recently drew flak after he publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president.



One the numerous people he irked with his support for the Republican presidential candidate, one was his girlfriend and model Denise Bidot.

According to reports, the model called it quits on their relationship after she found out about his support for Trump.

Fans noticed their split after Wayne and Bidot unfollowed each other from their social media, not long after the rapper’s post.

Bidot also posted some cryptic messages on her social media as she dropped a selfie and wrote, "Sometimes love just isn't enough."

Apart from that, blogger Love. B Scott also came in with claims that the two parted ways owing to Wayne’s support for Trump.