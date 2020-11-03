Bella Hadid lashes out at Lil Pump, calls rapper an 'irresponsible loser'

Supermodel Bella Hadid slammed rapper Lil Pump and called him an irresponsible loser after he shared a new post amid US election.

The rapper showed serious support for Donald Trump and exclaimed "MAGA 2020" as he took the podium, a sentiment he also shared on Instagram while posing in front of a Trump flag while surrounded by a number of women.

Gigi Hadid's sister quickly responded to the rapper as she shared his post to her Instagram story on Election Day with the caption: "This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser."

She jokingly wrote, "Anwys, I'm going to Mars, you guys want anything?"

Hadid made her stance on Trump very clear earlier this week, as she pleaded with her 35 million followers to be "on the right side of history"

She wrote. "Beyond anything, this election is about getting a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, frankly disgusting man out of office."

Calling it "one of the most important elections to day," she told her followers to "vote for empathy. Vote for science.



At Monday's event, however, Trump botched the rapper's name when introducing him to the crowd -- at first calling him, "Little Pimp."



"I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp. There he is," said Trump at the event. "How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump."