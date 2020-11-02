close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2020

Eminem slammed over latest social media post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Supporters of President Donald Trump are criticizing Eminem over his latest Instagram post that contained a political message.

In the video, the rapper, real name Marshall Mathers,   announced his support to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The video features the former vice president, with Eminem's "lose Yourself" playing in the background.

"One opportunity... #Vote," he captioned his Insta post, prompting quick reactions from Trump supporters.

While most of his followers praised him for encouraging the people to cast their ballots, others criticized him for supporting Biden.

"Cringe," a user wrote in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

One opportunity... #Vote

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on



