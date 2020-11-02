Eminem slammed over latest social media post

Supporters of President Donald Trump are criticizing Eminem over his latest Instagram post that contained a political message.

In the video, the rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, announced his support to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The video features the former vice president, with Eminem's "lose Yourself" playing in the background.

"One opportunity... #Vote," he captioned his Insta post, prompting quick reactions from Trump supporters.

While most of his followers praised him for encouraging the people to cast their ballots, others criticized him for supporting Biden.

"Cringe," a user wrote in the comments section.







