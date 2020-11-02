Megan Fox slams ex Brian Austin Green for portraying her as an 'absent mother'

American actor Megan Fox has finally hit back at her ex-husband Brian Austin Green months after the two went separate ways.



The Transformers actor, 34, called out Green after he shared a photo of their son Journey River on Halloween on Instagram and wished his fans and followers on the spooky holiday.

Reacting to the Instagram post, Fox commented on Brian's post and said: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in."

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," she went on to say.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she continued.

"Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" she added.

Not long after her comment, Green took down the photo and posted another one with their three-year-old son cropped out.

Green and Fox are parents to three sons, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, Journey, 3.

