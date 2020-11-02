Kim Kardashian frightens guests with her crazy look at Kendall Jenner's birthday bash

Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable in red dress as stunned guests with her appearance at sister Kendall Jenner's not-socially-distant birthday party on Saturday night.

The reality star stole the limelight as she opted for head-to-toe red look for the naturally Halloween-themed bash.

The 'Keeping Up With Kardashins' star, who received flack for lavish birthday celebrations at an island last month, appeared to be putting those concerns behind her at her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday party.

The mother-of-four displayed her bizarre red look on her Instagram Stories from within the confines of her spiderweb-covered home.

The 40-year-old beauty perched next to someone in a black helmet and jumpsuit ensemble – presumably her husband Kanye West.



West's wife's crazy look included a gown, gloves, heels and an entire face and head covering, which nonetheless allowed for her eyes to peek through and a zipper for her mouth.



Even the mother-of-four's long high ponytail appeared red, although it could have also been the red light in which she posed.



The Weeknd made a brilliant and strong showing, dressed as Eddie Murphy's Sherman Klump from 1996's The Nutty Professor.



Birthday girl Kendall, meanwhile, also incarnated a film character from 1996 – she wowed the crowds in a direct knockoff of pulp comic book character Barb Wire made famous by Pamela Anderson.



As for Kylie, she stunned as usual, this time in a positively scintillating cobra costume, complete with fanged headdress and a tail.