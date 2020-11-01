MGK girlfriend Megan Fox fears Eminem

Megan Fox is dating Machine Gun Kelly after parting her ways with her husband Brian Autsin Green.

Her new boyfriend, an admirer of Eminem, has a long running brief against the Detroit rapper.

Eminem fans are sharing a clip of Megan Fox 2012 interview in which she had expressed her views about the rapper.

The interview was conducted after the actress starred in the music video of Eminem's "Love the Way You Lie".

Asked about her experience working with Marshall Mathers, Megan Fox said: "I've talked to him on the phone and you know, I've never been starstruck, but, I've never been so sweaty talking to someone in my life. I was so nervous talking to him, 'cause I feel that if you make one wrong move with him, you get featured on his next album . "

While Em's fan love the way Megan praised their favorite singer, they want Machine Gun Kelly to respect the " I am not afraid" rapper the way his girlfriend does.





