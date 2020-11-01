close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2020

Bella Hadid fans say they're unfollowing the model after her latest Insta post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 01, 2020

Bella Hadid faced backlash for expressing excitement after bumping into presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Bella surprised her fans with the pictures of the politicians waving at her as she drove past .

She said  it was the best day of her life to come across the pair.

She didn't disclose whether she had any interaction with the pair or just remained confined to her car.

 While most of her fans liked her post, others criticized her for supporting Joe Biden.

View this post on Instagram

best day ever!

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 A handful of her fans who appeared to be Trump supporters said they are unfollowing Bella.


Latest News

More From Entertainment