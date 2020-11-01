Bella Hadid fans say they're unfollowing the model after her latest Insta post

Bella Hadid faced backlash for expressing excitement after bumping into presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Bella surprised her fans with the pictures of the politicians waving at her as she drove past .

She said it was the best day of her life to come across the pair.



She didn't disclose whether she had any interaction with the pair or just remained confined to her car.

While most of her fans liked her post, others criticized her for supporting Joe Biden.

A handful of her fans who appeared to be Trump supporters said they are unfollowing Bella.





