Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to confront each other head-on at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton on the brink of a confrontation at Brooklyn Bekham's wedding to Nicola Peltz

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will come face-to-face after the former's royal exit for the first time.



The confrontation might happen when the two Duchesses attend David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn Bekham's wedding to US actress Nicola Peltz next year.

Victoria has had a deep bond with Meghan and she, along with her footballer husband, was even invited to the Duchess's wedding with Harry.

A source spoke of Meghan's friendship with Victoria, “Vic’s been helping Meghan with her move to LA and Meghan has helped promote Victoria’s fashion line.

“But Vic’s been worried about inviting Meghan and Harry alongside Kate and William to the wedding.

“She is not only worried about how they all might feel about being thrust together but also at how the attention will no doubt be diverted off Brooklyn and Nicola.”

“David’s urged Vic not to stress about it and has insisted the royals will all know how to handle the situation," the insider went on.



Meanwhile, William and Kate were hardly seen interacting with each other pleasantly with Meghan and Harry at the last royal event.

The Cambridges appeared to be distraught with the Sussexes at a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, after Meghan and Harry earlier announced their decision to step away from the monarchy.