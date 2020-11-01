Cardi B's husband Offset's arrest might just be a publicity stunt

Cardi B' husband Offset was taken into custody by the authorities during an Instagram Live session, while he was all set to perform at a concert organised by Alicia Keys.

The musical gig was held to urge people to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming election 2020.

However, when Offset was driving to meet Cardi B, he was arrested by the cops.

This could very well be a publicity stunt, as many think Cardi B and her husband are pretty good at manipulating the media.

According to a female hip-hop producer, “Love has nothing to do with it. The more they fight, the more press they get. These are not ­stupid people. Everything is a media stunt.”