Prince Philip's burdensome royal duties got him bedridden for days

Prince Philip hated his royal duties to the core falling extremely sick

Prince Philip has been a supportive consort to England's Queen Elizabeth ever since the two tied the knot.



Later when the monarch ascended the throne in 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh remained undettered in the face of challenges.

However, the Duke's royal duties burdened him out so much, that he fell extremely sick shortly after.

This happened because Philip was having a hard time giving up his role in the Royal Marines and adjusting to his new life.

Royal author Bryan Kozlowski pens in his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch that the Duke's new responsibilities left him physically weak, so much so, that he wa bedridden for weeks!

"Beginning royal life with energetic purpose, enjoying a fulfilling and quickly advancing career in the Royal Navy, the King's untimely death drastically rerouted those plans. Putting his naval life on permanent hold, he became the Queen's consort, a vacuously vague position Philip once described as making him feel more like 'a bloody amoeba' than a man," Kozlowski revealed.

He added, "Without a definable role (or one he regarded as terribly important), Philip became decidedly mopey, quick-tempered and eventually seriously unwell. In his first year as consort, he came down with a severe case of jaundice—a condition often linked with stress and depression—and spent three agonizing weeks in a dark room trying to recover."

It was earlier reported that Elizabeth and Philip's marriage hit rock bottom when she became the Queen. The couple almost got divorced, but managed to sort through their issues and have been inseparable since then.