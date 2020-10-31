close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2020

Kendall Jenner poses as Pamela Anderson in latest pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 31, 2020

Kendall  Jenner  on Saturday lit the internet on fire with her latest pictures that she used to encourage the Americans to cast their votes.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posed as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire (A 1996 movie) as her Halloween getup.

"Don’t call me babe” happy Halloween! GO VOTE!!!" Me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire," she captioned her pictures.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were prominent among those who praised her Halloween appearance.


