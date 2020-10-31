close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
Senior journalist Saleem Asmi passes away in Karachi

Asmi was a former editor of Dawn and a former president of the Karachi Press Club. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Senior journalist Saleem Asmi passed away in Karachi on Saturday.

Confirming his demise, the family said Asmi was suffering from some serious ailments for several days.

The senior journalist was a former editor of Dawn and ex-president of the Karachi Press Club. In his long career, Asmi also served as a news editor at Dubai-based Khaleej Times and launched Dawn’s Islamabad edition.

The veteran journalist was a staunch advocate for freedom of expression and believed societies should be run freely without restrictions.

The details about his funeral prayers will be announced by the family later in the day.

Condolences

Condolences poured in as friends and colleagues paid tribute to the veteran journalist. 


