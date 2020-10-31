Meghan Markle’s arrival was a ‘crucial moment’ in Prince Harry’s life

Robert Lacey says Harry, who tied the knot to Meghan Markle in 2018, became ‘resentful’ after his wedding to his ladylove as the Duchess opened his eyes to unfair treatment compared to his elder brother Prince William.



According to the Mirror UK, the author of the Battle of Brothers believes that Meghan Markle’s arrival in the royal family was a ‘crucial moment’ in Harry’s life as she opened his eyes to the ‘injustice’ of his treatment compared to William.

Robert Lacey says “Prince Harry and William both misbehaved but the Duke of Sussex was blamed for everything. He became resentful of the stereotyping in the media. Meghan’s arrival was a crucial moment.”

He went on to say “I think Meghan Markle helped Prince Harry to see the injustice and put in words and react against it.”

The royal expert further claims that palace insiders had revealed to him that the Duke of Sussex resented how his elder brother didn't receive as much negative feedback as him, despite behaving in a similar way.

Rift between Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royal and moved to US with wife Meghan Markle earlier this year, and his brother William developed years before the Suits actress came into his life, the book further claims.