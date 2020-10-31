Khloe Kardashian finds co-parenting with Tristan Thompson ‘challenging’ but rewarding

Khloe Kardashian is constantly at war with herself over having to co-parent with her ex Tristen Thompson, mostly since it is a “challenging” ordeal. However, at the end of the day, Khloe knows it is something that “pays off” in the end.

The reality TV star opened up about the tumultuous co-parenting journey, during her interview on The Ellen Show and explained that “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

The reason why Khloe finds it to so daunting is “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [yet] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge.” Yet, despite it all there is usually no other option left, “But to do it.”

Khloe went on to tell the TV show host, “I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off.”

Khloe concluded with a sweet parting note and added how, when, “You put your kids first and it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off. They’re happy, beautiful children.”