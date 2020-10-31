Nicole Poturalski seems to adopt Brad Pitt's style as she shares new post after split

Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to cope with the break-up as she shared a new stunning photo of herself from her favourite location in Birlin.

The 27-year-old model seemingly adopted his ex beau's style in the new post which she shared on Instagram with a sweet caption. 'Casually by the lake.'

Nicole's pants were designed in a baggy style for a casual edge, and she wore black boots to complete the look. Fans were quick to respond and linked her new look to Pitt's style as he's often seen giving the same pose in the similar outfit at several occasions.

The German beauty - who is said to have split from Brad Pitt - flaunted her taut abs in a crop top and matching trouser suit in an autumnal taupe hue.







Earlier, the model - who was first spotted on a date with the actor in August - shared a series of sultry snaps with the simple yet mysterious caption reading: ‘Hang in there just for a little bit longer.’



Nicole is in an ‘open marriage’ with multi-millionaire Berlin-based businessman and restaurant owner Roland Mary, 68, with whom she shares a son Emil, seven. MailOnline have contacted Brad’s and Nicole’s representatives for comment.

Brad Pitt sparked rumours of a romance with Nicole Poturalski when he was spotted with her at France’s Le Castellet Airport in August.