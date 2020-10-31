Kourtney Kardashian to hide relationship with Scott Disick from fans?

[embed_video1 url=videoid6205805755001 style=center playertype=bc] Kourtney Kardashian would be extremely private about reconciling with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending special time with ex -boyfriend Scott Disick over the last week.

As fans beg them to reconcile, insiders say if that were to happen, Kourtney would be extremely private about it.

“If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

While the reality TV star might be reluctant to get back together in the first place, Disick “would 100 percent get together with her” again.

“She’s the one who has the control and just says they are friends and a family, but nothing romantic,” the source said of the Poosh founder.

A separate insider previously revealed that Disick and Kourtney “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” even if they never reunite.

Scott and Kourtney dated for nine years before parting ways in 2015. The Flip it like Disick star went on to date supermodel Sofia Richie, while Kourtney remained single.



The duo share three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.