Fri Oct 30, 2020
October 30, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov slams French President Macron's anti-Islam remarks

Fri, Oct 30, 2020
 
Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gives a press conference in Moscow, Russia, November 26, 2018. — AFP/Files

Recently retired UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron's recent Islamophobic comments that have sparked outrage in the Muslim world.

The MMA star, taking to Instagram, shared a photo that has a boot print over the face of the French president.

"May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature and all its followers, who, under the slogan of freedom of speech, offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim believers," Khabib wrote.

Да обезобразит Всевышний лицо этой твари и всех его последователей, которые под лозунгом свободы слова оскорбляют чувства более полутора миллиарда верующих мусульман. Да унизит их Всевышний в этой жизни, и в следующей. Аллах скор в расчёте и вы это увидите. Мы - мусульмане, любим нашего Пророка Мухаммада (да благословит его Аллах и приветствует) больше, чем наших матерей, отцов, детей, жён и всех остальных близких нашему сердцу людей. Поверьте мне, эти провокации им выйдут боком, конец всегда за Богобоязненными. - ‎قبح الله وجه هذا الأبتر وجميع تبعهم الذين يؤذون الشعور أكثر من نصف مليار مسلم تحت قناع الحرية ‎أذلهم الله في الدنيا والآخرة إن الله سريع الحساب ‎نحن مسلمون نحب رسولنا ونبينا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم أكثر من أمهاتنا وآبائنا وأبنائنا وأزواجنا ومن جميع خلق الله سبحانه وتعالى ‎صدّقوني هذه الاستفزازات سوف تخرج من أعناقهم والعاقبة للمتقين - Holy Quran 33:57 ------------------ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَابًا مُّهِينًا Воистину, тех, которые поносят Аллаха и Его Посланника, Аллах проклял в этом мире и в Последней жизни и уготовил им унизительные мучения.

"May the Almighty humiliate them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in calculation and you will see it," he added.

The post went on to state: “We are Muslims, we love our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives and all other people close to our hearts. Believe me, these provocations will come back to them, the end is always for the God-fearing.”

The MMA fighter — who has 25 million followers on Instagram — has received almost two million likes on his post.

Muslims around the globe are incensed at Macron after the French president referred to Islam as a religion "in crisis" and refused to "give up" caricatures depicting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

For Muslims, any depiction of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is seen as an insult and deeply offends the community.

Following Macron's comments, several Muslim countries, including Turkey, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and Pakistan have responded strongly, with some calling for a boycott of French products.

