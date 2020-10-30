Kourtney Kardashian enjoys ‘best week’ of her life with ex Scott Disick, fans urge them to rekindle romance

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys ‘best week’ her life with ex Scott Disick, fans urge them to rekindle romance

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who enjoyed one-on-one time with her ex Scott Disick during their lavish gateway for her sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday last week, has dubbed it the ‘best week’ of her life.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos from the gateway and wrote, “my sisters birthday!!”

She further wrote, “”and the best week of my life.”



Earlier, Kourtney shared sweet selfies with Scott riding bikes during Kim's 40th birthday celebrations at a remote island in Tahiti.

Sharing one of the photos on Instagram, Kourtney wrote, "Selfie selfie."

Scott, who called off his romance with Sofia Richie in mid-August, also turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted a flirty vacation photo with mother of his three children and captioned the picture “Working on my night moves.”

In the dazzling picture, Scott can be seen with his arm wrapped around Kourtney.



Kourtney was quick to comment on Scott endearing post, with a laughing cat emoji.

Parents to three Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 called it quits on their on-off relationship in 2015 but have remained close friends and co-parents ever since.

However, the couple’s fans are now urging them to rekindle their romance.