close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 30, 2020

Ariana Grande officially endorses Joe Biden in new Instagram post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 30, 2020
Ariana Grande asks her fans about their favourite look from her new presidential song 'Positions'

Ariana Grande came forth urging her fans to vote in the upcoming US election 2020.

A number of eminent celebrities and notable personalities have been taking to their social media to appeal to Americans to be a part of the November 3 polls.

Ariana did the same, while asking her fans about their favourite look from her new presidential song Positions.

Uploading a mirror selfie, Ariana wrote, "what’s your favorite look from the positions video ? styled by @mimicuttrell lmk and vote for Biden."

Joe Biden, running for president from the Democrat ticket, has the support of a plethora of Hollywood stars.

These include the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more.

Latest News

More From Entertainment