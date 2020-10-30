Ariana Grande officially endorses Joe Biden in new Instagram post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ariana Grande came forth urging her fans to vote in the upcoming US election 2020.
A number of eminent celebrities and notable personalities have been taking to their social media to appeal to Americans to be a part of the November 3 polls.
Ariana did the same, while asking her fans about their favourite look from her new presidential song Positions.
Uploading a mirror selfie, Ariana wrote, "what’s your favorite look from the positions video ? styled by @mimicuttrell lmk and vote for Biden."
Joe Biden, running for president from the Democrat ticket, has the support of a plethora of Hollywood stars.
These include the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more.