Brad Pitt feeling devastated after relationship with Nicole Poturalski hits rock bottom?

Brad Pitt mending his broken heart after recent split with Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt is already reeling in pain and down in the dumps after his relationship with Nicole Poturalski reached a tragic end.



As revealed by inside sources on how the actor is holding up, things look very bleak and mellow for Brad.

“Nicole was the one who cooled things. She let Brad down easy, explaining that his life was way too complicated right now,” a source close to the duo said about their split. “Brad was really into her and can’t catch a break it seems."

The tipster went on to add how the Oscar-winning actor is trying to move past his recent heartbreak.

“Brad doesn’t try to have any regrets, he looks at the bright side and at least, he had fun while it lasted. But he definitely thinks he and Nicole could have worked."



The German model's romance with Brad shot to headlines after they were seen getting intimate during a private getaway in the South of France.

They instantly hit it off and had great chemistry according to eye-witnesses.

“Not only has Brad fallen for her beauty; Nicole is young, carefree, fun to be around and intelligent,” another source said at the time the two started dating.

“Brad feels Nicole is a breath of fresh air," they added.