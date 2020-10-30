Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and other celebs face wrath of Trump administration

Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities have reportedly been 'blacklisted' by Trump administration for ad campaign.

According to reports, Eilish and Lopez are among multiple celebrities mentioned in documents pertaining to a $250m advertising contract.



An abandoned multi-dollar public health ad campaign intended to boost President Donald Trump before the Nov 3 election reportedly flagged celebs including Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera for their criticism of the administration and support of issues including LGBTQ rights.

According to The Washington Post, a top administration official plugged "partisan political interests" into the ad contract intended to "defeat despair and inspire hope" in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the weeks before the nationwide vote, specifically excluding stars who've been critical of Trump and his policies.



None of the celebrities agreed to participate — they may not have known they were being vetted — and the campaign has been put on hold.



Eilish was among those who did not receive approval due to her political views, the newspaper wrote. Lopez was reportedly excluded from consideration due to her criticism of Trump’s anti-immigration policies during the Super Bowl in February.

Also excluded from consideration were Judd Apatow, because he “believes Trump does not have the intellectual capacity to run as President.”

Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake, Johnny Depp, and Jack Black were also reportedly among the celebrities deemed unfit for the campaign.

The names were among the spreadsheets, memos, notes and other documents from September and October released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.