Real reason behind Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's split exposed

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski haven't seen each other in months, spills an inside source

Brad Pitt shocked his fans after news got out that he is no longer dating German model Nicole Poturalski.



The former couple, whose romance dates back seven to eight months, called it quits over an even surprising reason.

According to a source close to the duo, Brad and Nicole split because they never actually started dating each other exclusively.

The insider went on to add that it was rather just a 'casual fling' than a serious relationship and that Brad hasn't seen Nicole in months.

"Brad hasn't seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship," the source revealed. "They saw each other a few times and that's it. You can't call it a split, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual fling and that's it."

Brad and Nicole sparked romance rumours after they were seen arriving in France in the actor's private jet.

They were then seen vacationing in the South of France, at Chateau Miraval, where Brad had earlier tied the knot to Angelina Jolie.

An eye-witness described the duo's first meeting, "They were very flirty," they said.

Brad and Nicole were "spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling," the witness added.

