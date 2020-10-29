Selena Gomez's message to Google's Sundar Pichai elicits reaction from Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday re-shared a message on her Instagram that singer Selena Gomez sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, asking him to curb the spread of disinformation.

Taking to her Insta stories, the "Friends" star shared a screenshot of Selena's message to Pichai which read, "Hi Sundar, Although we have never met. I just learned that Google is making millions of dollars putting ads on websites that spread disinformation about our election. I' am hoping you are also finding this out too. Please shut this down immediately. The fate of our country depends on it."

Jennifer, who seemed to be in total agreement with the singer, captioned her post as "What.She.Said" while tagging Selena Gomez.





