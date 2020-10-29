close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2020

Eminem achieves stellar success with 'Music To Be Murdered By': Find out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 29, 2020

Eminem released his surprise album "Music to Be Murdered" earlier this year.

It was the Detroit rapper's  second consecutive  release to debut atop the Billboard 200 following 2018’s Kamikaze By.

According to Forbes, "Music To Be Murdered" has  crossed another major milestone, moving 1 million units in the United States.

The publication reported that  the album has become eligible for a platinum certification from the RIAA.

It said each of Em's major-label studio albums has gone platinum or better since 1999  with the exception of  2017’s Revival.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper courted controversy with "Music To Be Murdered By" by poking fun at Ariana Grande as she rapped   about her trauma and Manchester bombing.   

Latest News

More From Entertainment