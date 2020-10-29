Eminem achieves stellar success with 'Music To Be Murdered By': Find out

Eminem released his surprise album "Music to Be Murdered" earlier this year.

It was the Detroit rapper's second consecutive release to debut atop the Billboard 200 following 2018’s Kamikaze By.

According to Forbes, "Music To Be Murdered" has crossed another major milestone, moving 1 million units in the United States.

The publication reported that the album has become eligible for a platinum certification from the RIAA.

It said each of Em's major-label studio albums has gone platinum or better since 1999 with the exception of 2017’s Revival.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper courted controversy with "Music To Be Murdered By" by poking fun at Ariana Grande as she rapped about her trauma and Manchester bombing.