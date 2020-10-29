Kourtney Kardashian's secret vacation pictures with Scott Disick surface online

Scott Disick never stopped leaning on Kourtney Kardashian, revealed a source

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick back together? Their recent romantic pictures from private getaway suggest so.



The former flames were snapped getting cosy at Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations at a remote island in Tahiti.

Sharing one of the photos on Instagram, Kourtney wrote, "Selfie selfie."

The pictures sent the duo's fans in a meltdown.

“I ship this so hard,” one user commented. “Get back together already, please!” added another.

Kourtney and Scott share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign. They dated for nearly nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015.



Scott, who was dating supermodel Sofia Richie, broke up with her this summer for the second time this year.

“They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” an insider explained. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney. When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to.”

According to a separate source, Scott never stopped “leaning on” Kourtney for guidance.

“Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support," they added.