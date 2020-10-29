Ellen Pompeo reveals fans could expect an end to 'Grey's Anatomy' very soon

Ellen Pompeo shared that this year is the last year of her contract for 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo came forth revealing she could bid farewell to famed show Grey's Anatomy as it is expected to end after season 17 which will debut this month.

While speaking to Variety, the actress shared that this year is the last year of her contract, which means that it could very much end in the near future.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet,” Pompeo said. “But the truth is, this year could be it.”

“I’m constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that,” she later added. “I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be.”

She went on to say that it is highly likely that the show might end when she leaves. “I don’t take the decision lightly,” she said. “We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I’m very grateful for it.”

Pompeo, who plays the titular character in the show of Meredith Grey said, “The show, at its core, brings people together,” she said. “And the fact that people can come together and watch the show, and think about things they may not have ordinarily thought about, or see things normalized and humanized in a way that a lot of people really need to see — it helps you become a better human being. If this show has helped anybody become a better human being, then that’s the legacy I’d love to sit with.”