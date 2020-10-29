close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
October 29, 2020

Khloe Kardashian shockingly confirms she had COVID-19 earlier this year

Thu, Oct 29, 2020
Khloe Kardashian opens up about her diagnosis, stating, 'Just found out that I do have corona'

Khloe Kardashian is baring it all in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star confirms in the sneak peek teaser that she contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.

The clip starts with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner engaged in a conversation.

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not," Kim says. "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

A self-recorded message then shows Khloe confirming that she has COVID.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she says. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Khloe goes on to add that she suffered from vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes, as well as terrible headaches.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," she relays. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

Holding a cough back, Khloe then tells the audiences that if everyone follows precautions "we're all gonna be ok."

