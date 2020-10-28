Prince Philip written off as ‘ill-tempered’, ‘unfaithful’ by Palace staff: report

Prince Philip was never well-liked by royal courtiers or staff members in the beginning and it was all due to his ‘ill-tempered’ attitude. Many even doubted his ‘potential’ to stand by the Queen’s side at one point.

Royal historian Dr Kate Williams shed some light on the Prince’s perceived temperament and was quoted telling Express UK, "The courtiers, the household, the Royal Family, even Government, there was a feeling that he just wasn't the right character for the job. It was said he was ill-tempered, that he was rough and he was not inclined to be faithful.”

Mr Williams believes the main reason courtiers had such a negative view about the prince was simply because of his independent personality. "Really, I think a lot of the criticism of Philip was because the knew the couldn't tell him what to do. That he was such an independent man."