Will Smith touches on the most ‘gut wrenching’ aspect of being an actor

After three decades of acting, there are a few aspects of the trade that Will Smith was previously forced to soldier through, however, in lieu of the lessons learned up till now, he will never repeat any of them, ever again.



The ‘gut-wrenching’ experience Smith experienced, was during his time on the sets of Pursuit of Happyness. The 2006 box office hit was a drama inspired by real events, and showcased the life of a father who took an intern job at a stock brokerage firm, all to provide his son better opportunities.

The hardest part of it all was getting into the skin of a man who was currently going through the pain of raising a young boy, all while working a startup position.

“I’m not doing that anymore,” the actor told Live About during his interview. “Someone trusted you with their life story. It’s their family. It’s their experiences, and it’s not like there’s going to be a second shot at it.”

Smith’s core belief about the movie has always been that, regardless of whether it makes millions, the real measure of its success is, if the person it’s about, ends up liking it.

During the course of his interview Smith also went on to detail the nerve wracking moment where the film was gearing up for a release and was supposed to be seen by the man that inspired it all, Gardner.

The pressure and fear Smith felt in that moment was reportedly unreal. But it all became “worth it” after Gradner began crying. “He just thanked me for the service to his family, and he’s forever indebted for bringing his story. And for me, it was a win from that point, so all of this is gravy time now.”