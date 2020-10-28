Ellen DeGeneres continues her war against low Ellen Show ratings: ‘She’s not going down’

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly has no intention of giving up her show and is already doing everything possible to salvage its viewership ratings to the best of her capabilities.



A source shared an overview about Ellen's current action plan during their interview with Star and even claimed that the TV show host is refusing to give up.

The source was quoted telling the leading daily, “Ellen’s not giving up. She’s holding staff meetings virtually during the week to keep spirits up.”

Not only that, "She’s remembering people’s birthdays, sending them cakes and cards. She’s not going down without a fight. And she’s convinced she can make a rating’s comeback.”

For the unversed, the average viewership rating of season 18 of The Ellen Show is barely 1.66 million and with this figure already declining in accordance with each episode that airs, the source admits Ellen has been scrambling.

“Ellen’s been walking a tightrope for months and feels like it’s all caving in on her. With these numbers coming in, the consensus is the viewers have spoken and Ellen’s looking like damaged goods at this point."